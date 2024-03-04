Brand Typeface





To fully embody the brand spirit of Hopen.Co, we have independently designed an exclusive typeface named Hopen Sans . This typeface has brought a distinctive language and identity to the brand by integrating architectural elements such as building height, structural shapes, layers of doors, and living spaces into each character.





The characters are designed in the Condensed style, emphasizing the height of closely positioned high-rise buildings, creating a sense of community. The negative spaces of letters are crafted as squares instead of circles, reminiscent of the structure of door layers within buildings, simultaneously enhancing the contrast with the outer curves of the characters. The inktrap details are meticulously crafted for each letter, reminding of the dedication and responsibility in the design and construction process of Hopen.Co.





Hopen Sans highlights the raw, straightforward nature of architectural structures, focusing more on functionality than unnecessary decorative details. This ensures legibility and recognizability in layout design and typography, creating an elegant and minimalist look that effectively conveys messages and enhances brand recognition.

​​​​​​​