Curious Cabins #3

Curious Cabins is a collection of isometric houses, hand drawn by Stefan Große Halbuer. The Cabins artworks base on a fascination for whimsical architecture as well as isometric illustration. This interest originates in playing various strategic video games in the 90s and 2000s and today results in the creation of the Curious Cabins collection - Stefan's largest isometric art project so far.
No. 31 - Tortilla
No. 32 - Bohemia
No. 33 - Dunk
No. 34 - Ginger
No. 35 - Elysium
No. 36 - Archive
No. 37 - Float
No. 38 - Wadi
No. 39 - Tangerine
No. 40 - Hops