Sometimes too short

To observe, to stop, to look, to see, to feel and, above all, to take time for reflection is something that hardly has a place in our lives.

Here are some images of nature that have captured my attention this season, including a view of my city, Cordova, Spain.
It's not that we have too little time, it's that we waste too much.
-Séneca, My father's favorite thinker-  
(Cordovan philosopher, during the governments of Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero).
The gear I use in this type of photography is:
Canon EOS 80D
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro Lens
TOKINA atx-i 11-16mm F2.8 Canon EF Lens
Befree Advances GT XPRO tripod
(I try to always use the tripod)
Talks by the river
Actually the title of this photo should be ＂Talks by the puddle＂, because what you see here is a puddle of water where I placed a group of moss and two small wild mushrooms (Mycenas), perhaps my favorite for photography, because of how small they are, and I think they help to get nice blurs. Macro photography opens you to a big world seeing only a small corner of it. I hope you like it.
There is always a way
Dewdrops on a leaf, letting go by gravity. This photo was taken on a quiet winter morning. Endnote: I left the chromatic aberration, because I liked that colorful effect on the dewdrops. I hope someone else won＇t mind seeing it here.
The coolest
This drop that you see big and beautiful, twisted and against gravity, is actually a tiny dewdrop, trapped in one of the filaments of a small bush, which twist more and more as they elongate, forming beautiful ringlets.
Una mattina
A morning dew... As you can see, in this part of the planet autumn is still with us, but I＇m not complaining :)
I'll see you in winter
Violets were very significant for both the ancient Greeks and Romans. The myth says that the Gods during the creation of what we know as the world created the 4 seasons, but when they reached winter and saw how cold it was, with one breath they removed the snow to see herbs blooming, rivers flowing and the warm glow of the sun. 
Such was the joy of the gods with such a scenario that they wept with joy and every tear that fell on the earth gave life to the violets.
Quietly, quietly
Macro photography requires quietness and silence, which is very necessary to cope with the times we live in. Photography is my free therapy and I know that photographers who read me will understand this.
Abstract nature?
What plant is this, I don＇t know, but what caught my attention were these frost drops trapped in their filaments. Frozen dewdrops are fascinating to me. It is like observing a universe unknown to our eyes, which is surrounded by magic full of sparkles, bokhes and winter shades.
Zero degrees
When the thermometer drops and the meadows are covered with crystals ice, that＇s when you really see the magic of winter... Or so I see it
Melting
Frozen dewdrop, just as the first sunlight began to melt it.
Touching the clouds
Little mountain climber... actually it＇s a little snail that I found at the back of my yard, and placed on a cork oak bark, which never tired of walking around. I put running water behind the bark to create these light effects or bokeh. At the end of the photo session, I put him back where I found him, as it should be :)
See you tomorrow, Sun
Long live everything that fills our souls with peace.
Dandelion in the bokehland
Body to body
Hover flies. Experts say that if bees disappear, these pollinating flies can take over.. In addition, their larvae are beneficial to agriculture as they feed on aphids... underestimated gems. We should take good care of them when we see them.
Carefree
When you find bees with their bodies full of pollen, you imagine they must feel carefree, with dinner on the table for their offspring. That's life... sometimes.
Foggy morning
I walk these paths daily with my dogs, they are all close to my home... for me there is no better gift than the foggy mornings. This path in front of us leads us to the Guadiato River, the main tributary of the Guadalquivir River.
Once upon a December
My beloved Guadiato River on a winter morning
Cordoba, far away and alone, (as the poet once said)
It is not usual for me to share city photos, as we would say around here, "the goat always goes to the mountain", but it is my city, I feel a great affection for it and I wanted to share it with someone out there.

In the background we can see the Roman bridge of Cordoba, built in the first century BC. Below flows the Guadalquivir river, with little flow.
In the distance, you can see a little blurred the Arch of Triumph, of the sixteenth century, joining the bridge with the Via Augusta.
Beyond and to the right, now we can not see it, is the Mosque Cathedral of Cordoba, which is the symbol of the city. 
The super blue moon of August
I take the liberty of closing this project with a photo from last summer.
Although I usually look at the ground to choose subjects for my macro photographs, I never stop looking at the sky. They are one of my favorite sights, especially in winter.

These are two shots with different light measurements. One underexposed to detail the craters on the moon, and another shot with the natural light that the moon emitted, and where the clouds could be detailed. Then I merged them with PS.
