Sometimes too short
To observe, to stop, to look, to see, to feel and, above all, to take time for reflection is something that hardly has a place in our lives.
Here are some images of nature that have captured my attention this season, including a view of my city, Cordova, Spain.
--------------------------
It's not that we have too little time, it's that we waste too much.
-Séneca, My father's favorite thinker-
(Cordovan philosopher, during the governments of Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero).
----------------------
The gear I use in this type of photography is:
Canon EOS 80D
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro Lens
TOKINA atx-i 11-16mm F2.8 Canon EF Lens
Befree Advances GT XPRO tripod
(I try to always use the tripod)
