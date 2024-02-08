Sometimes too short

To observe, to stop, to look, to see, to feel and, above all, to take time for reflection is something that hardly has a place in our lives.





Here are some images of nature that have captured my attention this season, including a view of my city, Cordova, Spain.

--------------------------

It's not that we have too little time, it's that we waste too much.

-Séneca, My father's favorite thinker-

(Cordovan philosopher, during the governments of Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero).

----------------------

The gear I use in this type of photography is:

Canon EOS 80D

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro Lens