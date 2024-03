A Wandering Mind Holds Sway, Pt. IV

W ith the storms of autumn, and the first snow - everything changes in the mountains. Not only that everything looks different, and the summits even more impressive than they already did before - it becomes clear, that autumn will not last forever. Winter is about to happen, and will push us back down to lower grounds. It gets more and more difficult to hike from one place to the other, and the coldness does its part. I wished it would have been possible to visit every place of my travel again, and see them all covered in snow now. Unfortunately, this wasn’t possible so I tried my best to capture the contrast of snow and autumn at the places I could go to. These days, the snow line fell that far so it took only a little of time to be surrounded by the snow. If I think about it now, this little quote is what keeps coming up in my mind:







"And in the midst of all



This perfection.



Did you think of me."