







LetsCook,

Visual Identity, Packaging, Website & Communication





LetsCook is a meal kits brand full of intention, inviting its consumers to cook great tasty meals. Its team creates delicious recipes each week to combine with any of their proposed plans and cook step by step at home. Decided to make the brand more mature but also keep it friendly, the team came to us looking for a new brand approach, focus and positioning that would elevate their expertise and reach new appetites. Project done by/for Plakton.





