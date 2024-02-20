SPOTIFY - SALVA O MEU VERÃO

Together with Brazilian agency Soko, we have created these fun and fresh animations where the idea is to transform rather dull moments in happy and cheerful, and of course, this vibe, only Spotify can achieve. With this being a campaign for the summer, our characters and elements are portrayed as floats, since it’s one of the most fun and playful items to go along with hot sunny weather and swimming pools.





In the first spot, we have our quirky and charismatic character, our Pink and Purple Hands.In the second spot, we move to a barbecue scenario, beginning a little tedious, but as soon as Spotify is turned on, it becomes a wild and fun party.





To complement the 2 main animations, we have have created shorter pills with the separate elements.



