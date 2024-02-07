Lynx
Driving growth for the pioneers in AI financial security. We built a brand and website to reposition and promote growth for this innovative AI fraud detection and prevention company.
BRIEF
Lynx is a company with a specialised and pioneering software for financial fraud detection and prevention, all based on AI. They contacted Erretres to develop a brand which was able to encompass the potential growth of the company. With the crucial goal of transcending the product, we had to express all the aspects that make it relevant and different in order to build a solid and referential brand.
STRATEGY
With this brief, we began with an in-depth analysis of the brand and its context, in order to also understand how Lynx has been interacting with the different players from its role of financial security guarantor.
Lynx did not have a strong existing branding, a unique identity, or a clear identification of the features that made it unique; such as expertise, deeply innovative and constantly evolving technology, or their status as pioneers. At this point and working from the inspiring idea behind the name, we came up with a whole brand platform that enhances this asset and evolves under the idea of being ‘the guardian against financial crime’.
From a vision that allows us to foresee, anticipate, and detect, we protect and watch over the security of our clients before anything happens. The culmination of this concept is tangible in the brand idea, ‘Eye to Eye’, which expresses the instinctive spirit of Lynx, the chameleon-like and human capacity to put ourselves in the shoes of ‘the bad guys’ and to see what others
do not see.
To begin constructing a visual identity, we focussed on the brand idea of ‘Eye to Eye’, representing this double vision with an eye formed of two identical shapes. These create the distinctive pupil of a lynx and represent the balance and empathy core to the brand’s storytelling. The acute angles of the symbol are also a nod to the streamlined nature of a lynx, so we imbued the brand’s wordmark with these forms in order to create a solid and coherent visual language.
VISUAL ELEMENTS
From these core elements, we expanded Lynx’s visual language by focussing on the core shape of its symbol. This is expanded to form a graphic system of rounded corners which link back again to the forms and the eye of a lynx. The circular construction of the symbol is also present in a system of lenses which both highlight and obscure other visual elements, as well as in a subtle texture which balances sharp incisions with soft depth.
WEBSITE
A key contact point for Lynx was their website, a space for them to explain their novel AI offering and launch the new brand. We designed a custom solution to outline the company’s two principal products and placed a specific focus on data and results. The website balances a clean and modern visual ethos with consistent branded design touches.
APPLICATIONS
With a whole new visual language and design system, the company sought to consolidate its market positioning with a rollout of its new brand across other points of contact. We worked with them to define the brand implementation across physical objects, communication media, and other interesting touchpoints.
