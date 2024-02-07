Lynx



Driving growth for the pioneers in AI financial security. We built a brand and website to reposition and promote growth for this innovative AI fraud detection and prevention company.







BRIEF

Lynx is a company with a specialised and pioneering software for financial fraud detection and prevention, all based on AI. They contacted Erretres to develop a brand which was able to encompass the potential growth of the company. With the crucial goal of transcending the product, we had to express all the aspects that make it relevant and different in order to build a solid and referential brand.





STRATEGY

With this brief, we began with an in-depth analysis of the brand and its context, in order to also understand how Lynx has been interacting with the different players from its role of financial security guarantor.





Lynx did not have a strong existing branding, a unique identity, or a clear identification of the features that made it unique; such as expertise, deeply innovative and constantly evolving technology, or their status as pioneers. At this point and working from the inspiring idea behind the name, we came up with a whole brand platform that enhances this asset and evolves under the idea of being ‘the guardian against financial crime’.



