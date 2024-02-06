Bar 900 por Maverick

Bar 1900 por Maverick
The "Gran Hotel Monterrey" began construction in 1909 and opened in 1912. The owner, Fernando Ancira, sought to create the first luxury hotel in Monterrey, inspired by the Ritz Hotel in Paris. Later called "Gran Hotel Ancira", it made a great impact by having bathrooms in each room and because it had hot and cold running water, becoming the first modern hotel in the northwest area of Mexico.
At that time, Mexico was in the midst of the beginning of the revolution, while in Europe the "Belle Époque" (1871 - 1914), a social and cultural movement that had a direct influence on the architecture and decoration of the hotel and its bar, was coming to an end. In 1992 it was declared an Artistic Monument and Cultural Heritage of the Nation by the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
Over the years, Bar 1900 lost its identity, the beautiful Venetian mosaic floor was covered by wooden slats to turn it into a sports bar. And its branding came to emulate a western saloon. Then, without much fuss, they closed their doors.
Fortunately the group that operates the Maverick bar in Monterrey (famous for their high quality cocktails and impeccable way of working) had the opportunity to reopen the doors of Bar 1900 in their own way and entrusted us with the development of the brand strategy, communication strategy and branding of the new project.
We spent months researching and working on making decisions based on the strategy, we knew that we had in our hands the opportunity to make a very valuable project but it was easy to make mistakes. The place had remained in the memory of regular customers as a kind of cult before it underwent so many changes. Many preferred it to remain closed rather than modernize or lose its essence (including us).
The purpose we established was that just as in the “belle époque” ideas emerged that proposed to democratize beauty or socialize art, the new Bar 1900 would seek to offer customers a world-class cocktail experience within a historic hotel bar, sophisticated treatment and an authentic ambiance, while preserving Maverick’s inclusive and relaxed spirit.
The basis of the main logo typography was taken from a book called Moderne Schrifzen Modern Letters (Josef Feim, 1900). Certain modifications were made to achieve a contemporary aesthetic.
To create the ornate textures that give life to the identity, wild flowers and plants typical of the Nuevo León region were sought (where Monterrey is located).
An isotype was created to convey the idea of using local ingredients. A flower growing inside a glass is a metaphor for the “social awakening” that prevailed in the “belle époque”.
The color palette inspired by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s “La Modiste” combines tones that evoke the aesthetics of the Art Nouveau era, as well as the connection with nature.
For the typographic selection, we were inspired by books of the time aimed at bartenders across the world. Specifically in this “Guía para cantineros” (Guide for bartenders) published in 1909 in the city of Monterrey. In an effort to try to adhere as closely as possible to the aesthetics of the epoch, we indiscriminately use different fonts and different sizes. As well as the signature gesture on the cover that we later use to sign “by Maverick”.
Scope: Brand Strategy, Communication Strategy, Branding, Collateral Design.
Photos by Mariana García
* Si te interesa recibir la versión en español de este texto para propósitos de educación o prensa, contáctanos y te lo enviamos por correo.