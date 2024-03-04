Tangent - Rebranding













PROPOSAL





The new identity responds to the need to create an organized system with a clear digital expression, which is the main communication medium of Tangent. From the color to the layout and use of graphics, the entire identity claims to respond to this need, giving Tangent a new modern and scalable visual language.





The symbol combines the uppercase letter T with an arrow pointing top right, symbolizing the future vision of the company, and as the typographies the idea was to combine two, which symbolize the concept of a digital conversation between two entities. To give visual support to the brand, a large variety of illustrations and graphics have been created in AI, offering the client an additional tool that will certainly revealed to be useful in the future.











