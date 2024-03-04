Tangent Rebranding
ON THE COMPANY
Tangent is an award-winning digital agency helping enterprises build future-ready digital experiences, products, and capabilities with a focus on people, planet and purpose. Tangent experienced remarkable growth in recent years, now boasting a team of over 100 professionals. The company has established offices in London, Valencia, Newcastle, and Cape Town.
BACKGROUND
Tangent's legacy wasn't particularly compelling, given their primary emphasis on company growth. The previous identity failed to capture their commitment to business, structure, marketing, and technology. This observation became a valuable foundation for shaping the new proposal. After a strategic phase, they landed of two keywords that could describe well the new brand direction: Swiss and dynamic.
PROPOSAL
The new identity responds to the need to create an organized system with a clear digital expression, which is the main communication medium of Tangent. From the color to the layout and use of graphics, the entire identity claims to respond to this need, giving Tangent a new modern and scalable visual language.
The symbol combines the uppercase letter T with an arrow pointing top right, symbolizing the future vision of the company, and as the typographies the idea was to combine two, which symbolize the concept of a digital conversation between two entities. To give visual support to the brand, a large variety of illustrations and graphics have been created in AI, offering the client an additional tool that will certainly revealed to be useful in the future.
SUSTAINABILITY
Besides a small number of business cards and a series of printed assets to use as office posters and printed documents, no other assets have been printed. The company promised to reduce as much as possible the use of paper, preferring digital tools. Regarding the Tangent website, the company focused on using a combination of online tools that gauge carbon outputs. Their new application will commit to < 1g of CO2 per page load as an initial benchmark. The homepage is tracking at only 0.56g per page load.