DAUGHTERS OF THE RIFT:

Throughout African history, beadwork has consistently played an integral role in how different communities express their unique concepts of beauty. In a deliberate effort to expand the boundaries of historical representation, “DAUGHTERS OF THE RIFT" emerges as part of an ongoing Afrofuturistic portrait series. This series envisions the Great Rift Valley without borders and how a beadwork expressive tribe emerges from the engagement of different communities residing in this geological marvel, which spans from Eritrea to Mozambique.





Collaborators

Creative Direction: Sinitta Akello + Osborne Macharia

Creative Production: Nebya Artistry

Photography Assistant: Victor Ndalo + Emmanuel Thuo + Eric Kabuthia + Archie Macharia

Digital Tech: Joseph Kyule

Makeup Art: S initta Akello

Make Up Artist Assistant: Sally Shadeya + N icole Wamaitha c/o Nebya Artistry

Wardrobe Stylist: Brian Babu

Wardrobe Stylist Assistant: Leban Weru

Hair Stylist: Richard Kinyua + Corrine Muthoni

Hair Stylist Assistant: Elizabeth Oriaro

Talent: Ayo Opondo + Nyariek Wiyual + Stella Mbeliv Lentimalei + Sharon Chepkemoi + Mercy Achieng Omondi