DAUGHTERS OF THE RIFT:
Throughout African history, beadwork has consistently played an integral role in how different communities express their unique concepts of beauty. In a deliberate effort to expand the boundaries of historical representation, “DAUGHTERS OF THE RIFT" emerges as part of an ongoing Afrofuturistic portrait series. This series envisions the Great Rift Valley without borders and how a beadwork expressive tribe emerges from the engagement of different communities residing in this geological marvel, which spans from Eritrea to Mozambique.
Collaborators
Creative Direction: Sinitta Akello + Osborne Macharia
Creative Production: Nebya Artistry
Photography Assistant: Victor Ndalo + Emmanuel Thuo + Eric Kabuthia + Archie Macharia
Digital Tech: Joseph Kyule
Makeup Art: Sinitta Akello
Make Up Artist Assistant: Sally Shadeya + Nicole Wamaitha c/o Nebya Artistry
Wardrobe Stylist: Brian Babu
Wardrobe Stylist Assistant: Leban Weru
Hair Stylist: Richard Kinyua + Corrine Muthoni
Hair Stylist Assistant: Elizabeth Oriaro
Talent: Ayo Opondo + Nyariek Wiyual + Stella Mbeliv Lentimalei + Sharon Chepkemoi + Mercy Achieng Omondi
Talent Agent: Paynette Nyawara c/o Velour Models