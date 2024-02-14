/packaging





CLIENT

For nearly three centuries, Ginori 1735 has represented one of the world leading brands in the luxury and lifestyle sector, expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and high quality design. It has always been associated with grand figures of fashion, art, design, architecture, cinema and decor.

The product line of the Manufactory comprises a perfect meeting point between tradition and innovation, and includes collections for the table, art and lifestyle objects, gifts, flatware, crystals and fabric items, the expression of a passion for typically Italian culture, colors, art and hospitality.





ASSIGNMENT

The brand had to renew its packaging for stores worldwide and the online shop, adapting to its new identity, a blend of heritage and modernity. The challenge was to find an image capable of representing Ginori’s essence and being functional for a wide variety of formats.





SOLUTION & PROCESS

To achieve this goal, we delved into Ginori’s rich historical archive and rediscovered the logos created for all of the brand’s collections since the 1700s.

We selected the most iconic ones, reimagining them with a bold and contemporary style and debossing them on the top of the lid, printed with a golden foil. To further strengthen the identity, we initiated a collaboration with Fedrigoni for the production of a Ginori blue pulp paper.





