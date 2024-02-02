āáǎà | Archimedes Blocks

ā á ǎ à ｜Archimedes Blocks Visual Identity and Packaging
Overview
近几年，阿基米德积木成为一种深受欢迎的经典构建积木，因为它容易上手，具有强大的开放性和创造性，小朋友和青少年都非常喜欢它。但它不应该局限于儿童玩具或亲子早教领域，客户希望开拓更大的市场。SAYSOOO设计希望帮助客户实现这个目标，为阿基米德积木建立一个更为开放的品牌形象，摆脱儿童玩具的固有印象，没有年龄界限，只有发现自己、挑战自我的极限，享受动手搭建的乐趣与投入思考的力量
In recent years, Archimedes Blocks has become a popular classic building block since it is easy to use, has great openness and creativity, and kids and teenagers love it. However, it shouldn’t be limited to children's toys or parent-child early childhood education, the client hope to develop a larger market, and SAYSOOO Design wants to achieve this goal by creating a more open brand image for Archimedes, free from the inherent impression of children's toys, without age boundaries, but only to discover oneself, challenge one's own limitations, enjoy the fun of hands-on building and the power of inputting thoughts.
阿基米德积木的视觉形象围绕着中文拼音的四个声调“ā、á、ǎ、à”，它们在不同的语境中可以表达不同的情绪变化。不管是小朋友还是成年人，免不了都会在搭建积木的过程中，发出“啊（ā）”的尖叫，体会到各种突如其来的情绪变化。并且，每个包装盒上都安装了一根和阿基米德积木条相同比例的卡牌，可以随意调整方向，已经成为品牌独有的标志性视觉符号。
The visual image of Archimedes Blocks revolves around the four tones of Chinese pinyin "ā á ǎ à", which can express different emotions in different contexts. Children and adults alike will inevitably squeal "ā" during the building process, experiencing a variety of sudden emotional changes. Moreover, each box is equipped with a card of the same scale as the Archimedes strip, which can be reoriented at will, and has become the brand's unique iconic visual symbol.
阿基米德积木，以极简设计和独特创新为标志的建筑玩具品牌。我们的玩具由天然木材精心制成，每一个木块都被切割成完全相同的尺寸，这使得你可以按照自己的想象来构建无尽可能的设计。从最简单的平行排列到最复杂的建筑结构，阿基米德积木的精神是开放式创新，我们的目标是提供一个开放、创新的玩耍环境，让人们在游戏中学习，从而激发他们的创新思维。
Archimedes Building Blocks, a building toy brand characterized by minimalist design and unique innovation. Each block is cut to the exact same size, allowing you to construct endless possible designs according to your imagination. From the simplest parallel arrangements to the most complex architectural structures, the spirit of Archimedes Building Blocks is open innovation. Our goal is to provide an open, innovative play environment, where people can learn through play, thereby stimulating their innovative thinking.