āáǎà | Archimedes Blocks

ā á ǎ à ｜ Archimedes Blocks Visual Identity and Packaging









Overview ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​





近几年，阿基米德积木成为一种深受欢迎的经典构建积木，因为它容易上手，具有强大的开放性和创造性，小朋友和青少年都非常喜欢它。但它不应该局限于儿童玩具或亲子早教领域，客户希望开拓更大的市场。SAYSOOO设计希望帮助客户实现这个目标，为阿基米德积木建立一个更为开放的品牌形象，摆脱儿童玩具的固有印象，没有年龄界限，只有发现自己、挑战自我的极限，享受动手搭建的乐趣与投入思考的力量





In recent years, Archimedes Blocks has become a popular classic building block since it is easy to use, has great openness and creativity, and kids and teenagers love it. However, it shouldn’t be limited to children's toys or parent-child early childhood education, the client hope to develop a larger market, and SAYSOOO Design wants to achieve this goal by creating a more open brand image for Archimedes, free from the inherent impression of children's toys, without age boundaries, but only to discover oneself, challenge one's own limitations, enjoy the fun of hands-on building and the power of inputting thoughts.