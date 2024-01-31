Life of PPIE







PPIE for HOPE BY RAWS



I was invited by my friend RAWS to collaborate on a unique art piece for his ongoing collection "HOPE".

HOPE is an expanding and diverse digital art collection which represents well curated upcoming and known artists from all over the world.

The visual collaboration between raws and these creators is the central motive at this point

As we tried to find a collaborative language we took elements we both feel passionate about and pulled inspiration from similarities in our past and present.





