LIFE OF PPIE
—
The unique shape of PPIE was born out of curiosity and the aim to enhance my skills in modeling and rigging characters. Through the years PPIE served as a playground to experiment with character expression aswell as digital fashion, color & mood.
PPIE & myself were fortunate enough to collaborate with friends, artists and some well known brands such as Harmankardon, Kappa & The NTWRK.
PPIE for HARMAN KARDON
—
"art of sound" is inspired by chopin aonata No. 3 played by famous pianist lang lang.
while listening to it in my head I saw more then one person playing the piano since it felt so dynamic. i also tried to visualize the vast variety of mood I felt during the different parts of the piece with loads of colors and gradients felt like the perfect tool.
the artwork was shortlisted at the 2022 montroe jazz festival art gallery.
PPIE for THE NTWRK
—
When THE NTWRK held their annual home goods festival in 2021 they asked me to create a unique fineart print that would only be available during the weekend of the festival held on the platform.
I imagined some futuristic fashion and after testing many dynamic poses I ended up with this artwork for PPIE.
PPIE for MOJO STORE
—
To promote the "RIVIERA" drop boy hamburg based streetware brand/store "MOJO" PPIE modeled in a mediteranian environment to show off one of the great pieces of the collection, the "Riviera Fleece".
PPIE for GORKA BOOK
—
Artist & photographer GORKA created a book based the surfing & skateboarding culture
Each artwork was based on a pairing of an artist/illustrator and a photographer.
PPIE stepped into the scene and strolled through the ocean with some great surf talents.
PPIE for INFERNO RAGAZZI X KAPPA
—
y friends from INFERNO RAGAZZI — a hamburg based streetware label — did a colorful collab with Kappa & together we came up with the idea to create a fun way to promote the matching outfit on social media.
PPIE for HOPE BY RAWS
—
I was invited by my friend RAWS to collaborate on a unique art piece for his ongoing collection "HOPE".
HOPE is an expanding and diverse digital art collection which represents well curated upcoming and known artists from all over the world.
The visual collaboration between raws and these creators is the central motive at this point
As we tried to find a collaborative language we took elements we both feel passionate about and pulled inspiration from similarities in our past and present.
Some Experiments
—
PPIE is an ever evolving creation that is expanding its universe. It is one of my many playgrounds to give life to my creative voice.
THANKS FOR WATCHING!
—