Geometric Explorations

Pablo Alfieri
Our latest venture takes form in geometric explorations with bubbles and light, where precision meets innovation.

In these intricate studies, we seek the subtlest expressions and details, emphasizing a delicate yet impactful aesthetic.  These explorations are more than visual aesthetics; they represent our commitment to the endless pursuit of creativity.




Creative Direction: Pablo Alfieri
CGI Artists: Thais Altés, Mariano Abel, Pablo Alfieri

Barcelona, Spain

