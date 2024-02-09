Pablo Alfieri's profileAlex Levinton's profile

Echoes Of light

Multiple Owners
In the silent depths of crystalline formations, a chemical symphony emerges. Witness the echoes of refractions as light engages in a dialogue with time, transforming into a storyteller painting an optical dance of colors.

This is ‘Echoes of Light,’ our latest experimental short film, where we explore the mesmerizing interplay between light and crystals in this intimate connection.





Explorations During the process
Creative Direction: Pablo Alfieri
CGI Artists: Alex Levinton, Thais Altés, Pablo Alfieri
Soundtrack: Guido Smider

