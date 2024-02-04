Sans-Phố Display typeface is inspired by several Vietnamese hand-crafted signages that are commonly found in public locations around Vietnam. This project strives to conserve the cultural values of Vietnamese streets by combining great architecture, cuisine, art, and people.
To create the Sans-Phố typeface, I first hand-cut the capital O and the lowercase o before digitizing them.
Sans Phố typeface has one style Condensed Bold, as street signs frequently display a lot of textual content, which is condensed in a certain space. The typeface is perfectly suitable for titles and headings; specially designed for Vietnamese language. Ligatures was developed based on the compound consonants in the Vietnamese language, along with a variety of alternates, to express the richness of distinctive features in Vietnamese words and give people the feeling of the bustle and hustle of Vietnam’s streets.
Sans Pho can be interpreted, as "Sans" in "Sans-serif" and "Pho" in "Vietnamese street". Sans Pho also rhymes with the term "(step) across the street," and crossing the street in Vietnam can be said similes as a sport that is both adventurous and funny, while Vietnamese people are extremely professional athletes with a lot of personality.
THANKS FOR WATCHING!
GRADUATION PROJECT 2024
Type Concept: Trương Chí Nguyện
Type Designer: Trương Chí Nguyện
Type Engineer: Đinh Hải
Refined by Trương Chí Nguyện
Type Designer: Trương Chí Nguyện
Type Engineer: Đinh Hải
Refined by Trương Chí Nguyện
Motion Designer: Trung Kiên
Graphic Designer: Trương Chí Nguyện
Model Photographer: Trương Chí Nguyện
Graphic Designer: Trương Chí Nguyện
Model Photographer: Trương Chí Nguyện
__
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Instructor: Ms. Uyên Đồng
Model: Hoàng Sym, Nước Trúc, Huỳnh Minh Nhật, Linh Cuckoo,Tùng Diệp.
Supporters: Hoàng Sym, Tracy Trân Châu, Xuân Nguyên, Tùng Diệp, Minh Nhật.
Supporters: Hoàng Sym, Tracy Trân Châu, Xuân Nguyên, Tùng Diệp, Minh Nhật.
OTHER CREDITS
Vietnam Streets photos and stock images: Tuổi Trẻ online, Znews, Dalatinfor, Báo Nhân Dân, Adobe Stock, Hiep-Duong Unsplash, An An foody, Penfer Unsplash, Internet. Video by khanhhoangminh from pexels.com.
__
Contact: truogchxngn@gmail.com
Facebook Instagram Linkdn
Vietnam Streets photos and stock images: Tuổi Trẻ online, Znews, Dalatinfor, Báo Nhân Dân, Adobe Stock, Hiep-Duong Unsplash, An An foody, Penfer Unsplash, Internet. Video by khanhhoangminh from pexels.com.
__
Contact: truogchxngn@gmail.com
Facebook Instagram Linkdn