



Sans Phố typeface has one style Condensed Bold, as street signs frequently display a lot of textual content, which is condensed in a certain space. The typeface is perfectly suitable for titles and headings; specially designed for Vietnamese language. Ligatures was developed based on the compound consonants in the Vietnamese language, along with a variety of alternates, to express the richness of distinctive features in Vietnamese words and give people the feeling of the bustle and hustle of Vietnam’s streets.



