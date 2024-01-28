Omy Skincare

2021

Customized Skincare Formulated to Evolve With You ™

Founded by a chemist and cosmetician, Omy’s ethos is rooted in the fusion of pharmaceutical science and personalized beauty. Featuring custom skin regimens made through advanced AI diagnostics.



Wedge joined to transform and elevate the brand experience for their next stage of growth across North America and Europe. Understanding that there’s no such thing as normal skin, there’s your skin. And with the seasons, stressors, and time, your skin isn’t static. Your skincare shouldn’t be either.



Main challenge: A) Elevate and assert a science-first (not sterile) authority B) Clarify an ultra complex informational and navigational system across 40+ products, rooted in Omy’s star custom formulas, and bake this visual language across the holistic experience.



To advance sustainability impact, our team developed a smart refillable capsule system for the custom formulas. The capsule sits in an elegant glass jar and features a colored number system indicating your unique code. Numbers and colors connect to an index of key benefits and the ingredients behind them. Treating skincare like a science and simplifying the process of taking care of it.



This design system runs through the base family of products (feat. recyclable plastic materials) as a consistent guide to easily navigate across desired effect and purpose. Omy’s formulas also feature plants which directly inspired the color palette, connecting natural ingredients to active benefits.



Overall, cues of integrity and rigor are balanced with a sense of care and warmth, where true science is the constant.

