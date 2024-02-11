The WanderingSoul's profile

Where All My Limbs Will Become Trees (Revisited)

The WanderingSoul
Behance.net
Where All My Limbs Will Become Trees
(Revisited)
[January, 2024]
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Ich habe keine Bekannten hier, empfange keinen Besuch,- trotzdem fühle ich mich zuhause. Zumindest dann, wenn ich vor die Türe trete und durch die Kälte spaziere. Wenn es aber nicht das Zwischenmenschliche ist - was macht ein Zuhause dann aus?
[2024/01/15]

Already a change in weather forecasted, this was supposed to be my last try to photograph winter in a well-known forest around. As I approached early in the morning, it seemed too windy to be worth it. I kept going anyway, at least to do a hike. The fog wasn’t very dense, and at the beginning I didn’t like it. The structure seemed to clear. Then, I decided to give it a try and took the images shown here. It was different than in previous visits, but probably still worth it. The post-processing turned out more natural than usually. Honestly, I don’t know why I chose it that way but probably it fits just fine.

2024/02/11, listening to 'As Much As Possible' by Bing & Ruth


It Is Could Outside (Hoarfrost)
Pt. I | Pt. II | Pt. III
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Treescape Nature winter forest Beech Tree whiteout hoarfrost wood mountain fog
Where All My Limbs Will Become Trees (Revisited)
Published:
The WanderingSoul's profile

Owner

The WanderingSoul's profile
United Kingdom

Where All My Limbs Will Become Trees (Revisited)

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields