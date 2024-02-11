Where All My Limbs Will Become Trees (Revisited)

A lready a change in weather forecasted, this was supposed to be my last try to photograph winter in a well-known forest around. As I approached early in the morning, it seemed too windy to be worth it. I kept going anyway, at least to do a hike. The fog wasn’t very dense, and at the beginning I didn’t like it. The structure seemed to clear. Then, I decided to give it a try and took the images shown here. It was different than in previous visits, but probably still worth it. The post-processing turned out more natural than usually. Honestly, I don’t know why I chose it that way but probably it fits just fine.

