ANIMA - Issue One

augmented reality Interaction design magazine Magazine design lettering typography digital kinetic typography motion graphics book design
Anima gets beneath the surface of design, whilst understanding that appearances matter too. It is interested in what things mean, as well as how they look. As appealing to the professional as to the enthusiast, it understands that design never stands still and embraces the most vital issues. Its perspective is global and predictive. Beautifully designed and incisively written, Anima takes the subject out of the specialist domain and offers a clear and passionate view on where we are now.

www.anima-magazine.com/

Maria Vioque
Fran Méndez
Jonas Ziher


