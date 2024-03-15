Dauper

Dauper Cookie Store is an initiative of the Dauper Cookie Industry, a reference company in the Brazilian Co-Manufacturing, Private Label and Ingredients market for the food industry. Dauper was founded in 1988 in the city of Canela, in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul, and is recognized for having produced the first cookie in the country. In this project, we were challenged to create the design for the brand and packaging for this new business model. The main goal was to create a more friendly and contemporary image for the cookie store brand. To this end, a new visual language was created that balances artisanal and industrial aspects. The use of fluid, handmade typography, in addition to the colors that refer to the products' ingredients, evoke the artisanal aspects, tradition, and manual manufacturing of the brand's cookies. The industrial footprint connects with the architectural language of the stores and serves as a historical rescue of the brand's old packaging.





Dauper Cookie Store é uma iniciativa da Indústria de Biscoitos Dauper, empresa referência no mercado brasileiro de Co-Manufacturing, Private Label e Ingredientes para indústria alimentícia. A Dauper foi fundada em 1988 na cidade de Canela, serra gaúcha, e é reconhecida por ter produzido o 1º cookie do país.

Neste projeto, fomos desafiados a criar o design para a marca e para as embalagens desse novo modelo de negócio. O principal objetivo foi criar uma imagem mais amigável e contemporânea para a marca da loja de cookies. Para tanto, criou-se uma nova linguagem visual que equilibra aspectos artesanais com industriais. O uso de uma tipografia fluida e feita à mão, além das cores que remetem aos ingredientes dos produtos, evocam os aspectos artesanais, a tradição, e a fabricação manual dos cookies da marca. Já a pegada industrial conecta com a linguagem arquitetônica das lojas e serve como um resgate histórico das embalagens antigas da marca.