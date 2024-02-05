Log In
Illustrator
Amadine App
dragon eclipse cards
Konrad Kirpluk
6 'exclusive edition' card illustrations for Awaken Realms "Dragon Eclipse" game
fire -
fire tornado
air -
cloud jump
earth -
earth shield
light -
divine hammer
void -
shadow step
water -
river crystal
dragon eclipse cards
87
407
12
Published:
February 5th 2024
Konrad Kirpluk
Konrad Kirpluk
Poznań, Poland
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
Digital Art
ILLUSTRATION
artwork
Digital Art
card design
cards
game
Gaming
dragons
cardgame
digital illustration
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
