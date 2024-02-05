Konrad Kirpluk's profile

dragon eclipse cards

ILLUSTRATION artwork Digital Art card design cards game Gaming dragons cardgame digital illustration
6 'exclusive edition' card illustrations for Awaken Realms "Dragon Eclipse" game
fire - fire tornado
air - cloud jump
earth - earth shield
light - divine hammer
void - shadow step
water - river crystal
