CHALLENGE

Integrated photonics is the revolutionary technology that uses the properties of light to create smaller, faster and more energy efficient chips. These PICs (Photonics Integrated Circuits) can be applied in remarkable ways to a wide range of markets, such as data & telecom, food, healthcare and (automotive) engineering.





PhotonDelta acts as the ecosystem for the photonics industry in the Netherlands—aiming to revolutionize semiconductor technology and transforming the Netherlands into the world leader of this groundbreaking innovation. We were asked to create the brand identity that fuels the ambition of this mission.