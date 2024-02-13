József G Kiss's profileClassmate Studio's profile

Kaksikko Studio

Kaksikko Studio

The design directive was to create an identity that reflects the studio's ethos as form-givers and showcases their meticulous craftsmanship. Focusing on clean and inviting aesthetics, the challenge was to seamlessly integrate the studio's beautiful work into the visual identity. The logo ingeniously incorporates a hidden number 2, subtly nodding to the word "kaksikko" - the duo. The design harmonizes functionality and understated forms, emphasizing the hands-on fabrication process integral to their work in the Helsinki-based studio. 

Photography: Henri Vogt
Videography: Benjamin Lund / Muuto
brand industrial furniture Fashion identity experimental functional bauhaus architecture interior design
Kaksikko Studio
Helsinki, Finland
Budapest, Hungary

Kaksikko Studio

