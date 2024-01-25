



We began working with founder Anushka on her skincare start-up Satori at the beginning of 2023. Satori harnesses the alchemy of science and nature to create transformative products that optimise skin health. The products are Inspired by the Indian system of healing, with a focus on ritual and high-performance natural ingredients that deliver results for a variety of skin types.





We created a bespoke typeface that drew influence from traditional Indian geometric patterns, redacted to create something contemporary and decorative.The shapes are also utilised as frames and image containers across digital and marketing.



