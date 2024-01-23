Premios Alfonso X

The special relationship between King Alfonso X and the city of Murcia is historically known. So much so that he expressed in his will his desire to have his heart buried in the cathedral of the city. This symbolic and romantic act becomes a beautiful concept that is embodied in the Alfonso X Culture Awards, visible through the visuals of the award ceremony, communication, and above all in its most precious element, the trophy.
In its formal aspect, the heart remains faithful to its anatomical nature. However, in terms of shapes, it is a work of synthesis. The surprise comes when turning the trophy, revealing the heart in its iconic form, offering this dual interpretation. Regarding the use of different colors, it was a natural solution to distinguish special categories. The nobility of the blue allows us to refer to the award for an entire career. Conversely, the purity of the white represents a career that is yet to be written.
To give the trophy a sense of distinction, it was crucial to consider its density to provide a feeling of weight when held, its size to resemble a real heart, its durability, and its stability when placed on a surface. Manufactured by Trophy House in resin with ceramic loading, giving it weight and allowing production from a mold. The matte lacquer used is the same as in the automotive sector, providing durability.
THE STAGING
The climax of any awards is always its ceremony. Under the artistic direction of José Manuel Jiménez from Grito Silencio, we developed the entire continuity of the event, coloring the stage of the Auditorio Víctor Villegas in red and blue. We translated the proposed graphic codes into the stage design of the award ceremony through moving typography, resembling pulsating arteries that reveal categories, juries, and awardees.