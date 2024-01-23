Premios Alfonso X









In its formal aspect, the heart remains faithful to its anatomical nature. However, in terms of shapes, it is a work of synthesis. The surprise comes when turning the trophy, revealing the heart in its iconic form, offering this dual interpretation. Regarding the use of different colors, it was a natural solution to distinguish special categories. The nobility of the blue allows us to refer to the award for an entire career. Conversely, the purity of the white represents a career that is yet to be written.





To give the trophy a sense of distinction, it was crucial to consider its density to provide a feeling of weight when held, its size to resemble a real heart, its durability, and its stability when placed on a surface. Manufactured by Trophy House in resin with ceramic loading, giving it weight and allowing production from a mold. The matte lacquer used is the same as in the automotive sector, providing durability.







