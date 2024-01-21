Lakes of Switzerland

—

Discover the captivating landscapes of Switzerland through my photographic series showcasing the enchanting lakes of this picturesque country. From the tranquil shores of Lac de Neuchâtel to the expansive beauty of Lake Geneva in the Canton of Vaud, and the idyllic charm of the Blausee in Kandersteg, to the captivating allure of Sils Lakes in St. Moriz, each lake tells its own unique story through my lens.





This series captures the essence of Switzerland’s lakes in various seasons and moods. Each photograph is a testament to the rich tapestry of Switzerland’s natural beauty.



