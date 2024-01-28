Hyeonjun Kim's profileSunho Kim's profileHuns River's profileJimin Hwang's profileHye Rhyn Park's profileYeongseok Go's profilehyelim shin's profile+5

2022 MEP : Groovy Grove

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
2022 MEP : Groovy Grove
Samsung Design Membership 2022 MEP Exhibition Branding

<Groovy Grove> is an ecosystem and exhibition that contains the stories of 11 key species seeking to leap to the next ecosystem.

<Groovy Grove> consists of eleven keystone species within the Samsung Design Membership. These species are divided into two communities, but come together to unfold their individuality to embrace the development of the ecosystem. Such diversity of eleven keystone species will play a pivotal role in shaping a better ecosystem.

<Groovy Grove>는 삼성디자인멤버십 내 11개의 다양한 핵심종들로 구성되어 있습니다. 이들은 두 개의 군집으로 나누어져 생태계의 성장을 위해 한데 모여 조화롭게 각자의 다양성을 전개해나갑니다. 서로 다른 11개 핵심종들의 다양한 움직임은 더 나은 모습의 생태계를 만들어가는 밑거름이 될 것입니다.





The <Groovy Grove> exhibition consists of <Roots> and <Leaves>. The story of the two communities will become a vehicle for connecting the present and future, as one big movement toward making a better ecosystem. Even after the exhibition, the Samsung Design Membership's keystone species shall gather and spread in various ways and evolve for the proliferation of our ecosystem. Stay tuned as Samsung Design Membership's keystone species readily transform into the next phase.

<Groovy Grove>전시는 <Roots>와 <Leaves>, 두 갈래로 핵심종들이 군집을 이루고 있습니다. <Roots>는 현재 생태계 맥락 안에서 발생하는 다양한 현상들을, <Leaves>는 미래 생태계의 변화를 예측하며 무한한 가능성을 탐구합니다. 각각의 성격을 지닌 두 군집의 이야기들은 모두 현재와 미래를 잇는 매개점이 되어, 더 나은 생태계를 이루려는 하나의 큰 움직임으로서 작용할 것입니다.





Roots
The keystone species gathered in <Roots> make balance with each other to firmly support the ecosystem. They focus on various phenomena that occur within the context of current ecosystem. The movement of the five keystone species will penetrate into our life and become the foundation to enrich our lifestyle.

<Roots>에 모인 핵심종들은 서로 균형을 유지시키며 생태계를 단단하게 지지하고 있습니다. 이들은 현재 생태계 맥락 안에서 발생하는 다양한 현상들에 주목합니다. 일상 속을 깊숙이 파고드는 5개 핵심종들의 움직임은, 현재의 삶을 풍부하게 향유하도록 도와주는 기반이 될 것입니다.





Leaves
The keystone species gathered in <Leaves> move flexibly to expand the boundary of the ecosystem. They predict the changes in the future ecosystem and explore its limitless possibilities. The movements of the six keystone species will become a novel attempt to envision the future.

<Leaves>에 모인 핵심종들은 유연하게 움직이며 생태계의 경계를 확장시키고 있습니다. 이들은 미래 생태계의 변화를 예측하며 무한한 가능성에 대해 탐구합니다. 6개의 핵심종들이 선보이는 다양한 움직임들은 미래의 모습을 조망해 볼 수 있는 새로운 시도가 될 것입니다.




Exhibition Site Scene
The exhibition space consists of Chapter 1, <Roots>, and Chapter 2, <Leaves>. Projects in each district explore present and future possibilities from a different perspective.

전시 공간은 Chapter 1인 <Roots>와 Chapter 2인 <Leaves>로  구성되어 있습니다. 각 구역의 프로젝트는 서로 다른 관점으로 현재와 미래의 가능성을 탐구합니다.



Typeface
The Grove Sans family, designed in a form that represents the characteristics of <Roots> and <Leaves>, is used throughout the exhibition hall to clearly show the exhibition identity.

<Roots>와 <Leaves>의 성격을 나타내는 형태로 디자인된 그로브 산스 패밀리는 전시장 곳곳에서 사용되어 전시 아이덴티티를 명료하게 보여줍니다.




Each magnet of Grove Sans is a typeface in which individual figures gather to form a single letter, reflecting the characteristics of the ecosystem in which several people gather to form a cluster.

그로브 산스 패밀리 <Grove Sans Family>는 개별 도형이 모여 하나의 글자를 이루는 형태로, 여럿이 모여 군집을 이루는 생태계의 특성이 반영된 글자 가족입니다. 루트<Roots>와 리프<Leaves> 두 가지 서체로 구성되어 있습니다.




Roots¹
Roots, which provides solid support so that you can enjoy your present life abundantly, uses a linear font.
This form, which represents the movement of roots, is made up of a group of various squares.

현재의 삶을 풍부하게 향유할 수 있도록, 단단하게 지탱하는 루트<Roots>에서는 직선적인 형태의 서체를 사용합니다. 뿌리를 내리는 움직임을 표현하는 이 형태는 다양한 사각형들이 군집을 이루고 있습니다.


Leaves²
Leaves uses a curvilinear typeface to flexibly expand boundaries to explore the infinite possibilities of the future. This shape, which expresses the movement of the leaf spreading out, is made up of a variety of ovals and circles.

미래의 무한한 가능성에 관해 탐구할 수 있도록, 유연하게 경계를 확장하는 리프<Leaves>에서는 곡선적인 형태의 서체를 사용합니다. 잎이 뻗어나가는 움직임을 표현하는 이 형태는 다양한 타원과 원들이 군집을 이루고 있습니다.





Web Exhibition
You can view the exhibition through PC and mobile responsive web, and download the Grove Sans Familiy font for free.

You can check out web exhibition here → Web exhibition

PC와 모바일 반응형 웹을 통해서도 전시를 관람할 수 있으며, Grove Sans Familiy 서체를 무료로 다운로드 받을 수 있습니다.




Designed by


ID / Project Leader

ID / UX & Spatial Design

VD / UX & Motion Graphic

VD / UX & 2D Graphic

UI / UX & Web Design





Published:
