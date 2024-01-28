2022 MEP : Groovy Grove
<Groovy Grove> is an ecosystem and exhibition that contains the stories of 11 key species seeking to leap to the next ecosystem.
<Groovy Grove> consists of eleven keystone species within the Samsung Design Membership. These species are divided into two communities, but come together to unfold their individuality to embrace the development of the ecosystem. Such diversity of eleven keystone species will play a pivotal role in shaping a better ecosystem.
The <Groovy Grove> exhibition consists of <Roots> and <Leaves>. The story of the two communities will become a vehicle for connecting the present and future, as one big movement toward making a better ecosystem. Even after the exhibition, the Samsung Design Membership's keystone species shall gather and spread in various ways and evolve for the proliferation of our ecosystem. Stay tuned as Samsung Design Membership's keystone species readily transform into the next phase.
Roots
The keystone species gathered in <Roots> make balance with each other to firmly support the ecosystem. They focus on various phenomena that occur within the context of current ecosystem. The movement of the five keystone species will penetrate into our life and become the foundation to enrich our lifestyle.
Leaves
The keystone species gathered in <Leaves> move flexibly to expand the boundary of the ecosystem. They predict the changes in the future ecosystem and explore its limitless possibilities. The movements of the six keystone species will become a novel attempt to envision the future.
Exhibition Site Scene
The exhibition space consists of Chapter 1, <Roots>, and Chapter 2, <Leaves>. Projects in each district explore present and future possibilities from a different perspective.
Typeface
The Grove Sans family, designed in a form that represents the characteristics of <Roots> and <Leaves>, is used throughout the exhibition hall to clearly show the exhibition identity.
Each magnet of Grove Sans is a typeface in which individual figures gather to form a single letter, reflecting the characteristics of the ecosystem in which several people gather to form a cluster.
Roots¹
Roots, which provides solid support so that you can enjoy your present life abundantly, uses a linear font.
This form, which represents the movement of roots, is made up of a group of various squares.
Leaves²
Leaves uses a curvilinear typeface to flexibly expand boundaries to explore the infinite possibilities of the future. This shape, which expresses the movement of the leaf spreading out, is made up of a variety of ovals and circles.
Web Exhibition
You can view the exhibition through PC and mobile responsive web, and download the Grove Sans Familiy font for free.
You can check out web exhibition here → Web exhibition
Designed by
ID / Project Leader
ID / UX & Spatial Design
VD / UX & Motion Graphic
VD / UX & 2D Graphic
UI / UX & Web Design