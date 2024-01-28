

2022 MEP : Groovy Grove





<Groovy Grove> is an ecosystem and exhibition that contains the stories of 11 key species seeking to leap to the next ecosystem.





<Groovy Grove> consists of eleven keystone species within the Samsung Design Membership. These species are divided into two communities, but come together to unfold their individuality to embrace the development of the ecosystem. Such diversity of eleven keystone species will play a pivotal role in shaping a better ecosystem.



