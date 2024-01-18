Rebrand / Haptic

The Haptic Rebrand - Connecting talented people with pioneering studios to make the next generation of games.
Haptic is a close-knit agency is passionate about all things gaming. They know that behind every game is an exceptional team of people.
They were created with one goal in mind: to build a community of talented game makers in a people-first environment that fosters excellence, creativity, and freedom for all of our partners.
Haptic has an expert team of consultants with deep knowledge in each discipline of the video game industry.
Here to level up your gaming career, pairing the greatest talent with the greatest studios.
We've worked with Haptic for the past 8-9 months. Together with the team. we've built their new visual identity. The collaboration was great and we truly appreciate the assistance that they've given us throughout the process. They've been very thoughtful for each phase and have helped us properly understand the gaming & recruitment world.
Every little or large detail has thoroughly been looked at, from the fun illustrations, social media layouts, printed assets, motion graphics and general brand direction. We were certain on the feel and voice we wanted to showcase to the world.
Introducing to you, Haptic and Hapti (their little character).