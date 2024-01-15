Forest Visual Identity Design

















Brand Color





Green: green is a color closely related to nature and forest, so in the brand, green represents the love,

vitality and health of nature.



Black: black is usually regarded as an elegant, mysterious and noble color, symbolizing the strict control

of artistic quality and the pursuit of high-quality works of art.



Gray: Gray is usually regarded as a steady, neutral color. In Forest, gray may convey a neutral and

objective evaluation of works of art, as well as respect and tolerance for the diversity of nature.













