Forest Visual Identity Design

Forest

We are a brand dedicated to displaying and selling works of art that are closely related to nature. In the forest art store, we believe that nature is the source of endless inspiration, and our mission is to turn these inspirations into beautiful works of art, so that more people can feel the charm of nature. 







Aesthetic Habitat of Life

Our works of art cover a variety of forms, from paintings and furniture to handicrafts, each of which we have carefully selected to ensure that they truly show the beauty and wonder of nature. We're working with many talented artists whose works are not only art, but also expressions of love and awe of nature.




Brand Color

Green: green is a color closely related to nature and forest, so in the brand, green represents the love, 
vitality and health of nature. 

Black: black is usually regarded as an elegant, mysterious and noble color, symbolizing the strict control 
of artistic quality and the pursuit of high-quality works of art. 

Gray: Gray is usually regarded as a steady, neutral color. In Forest, gray may convey a neutral and 
objective evaluation of works of art, as well as respect and tolerance for the diversity of nature.




Typography

For the Forest brand, we use the Nimbus Roman font family.. It is consistent with the temperament conveyed by the brand. In Nimbus Roman fonts, we choose regular fonts to make the brand feel optimized and consistent.




Visual symbol

The key visual elements of the forest evolved from the characteristic architecture of the brand, with a specific shape and usage, so that its brand slogan and logo can be applied. Brand symbols can be used in different categories of headings.



Website Shopping

Whether you are looking for a unique work of art to decorate your home, or looking for a special gift to express your love for nature, the Forest Art Store will be your ideal choice.




