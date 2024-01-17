Kezia Gabriella's profile

Modern Bedtime Classics

Kezia Gabriella
Behance.net


Modern Bedtime Classics

An illustration series exploring modern and humorous spin on the classic bedtime stories, playing around with the contemporary issues such as fashion, dining, dating, and home ownership.



ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
ILLUSTRATION fairytale book Character design humor colour Princess
Modern Bedtime Classics
Published:
Kezia Gabriella's profile

Owner

Kezia Gabriella's profile
Singapore, Singapore

Modern Bedtime Classics

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives