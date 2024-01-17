Afecto Unique













Afecto is a design brand that creates unique and label-free pieces related to ceramics, glass art, photography, design, clothing and furniture. Just like many other things we experiment and share dairy, the objects can carry stories, personality and expression. Unlike mass-produced brands, Afecto offers special pieces that are redefined by the person who gets them.



Its graphic identity attempts to represent this feeling. Organic forms open to meaning, constantly moving and adapting, ready to tell a countless number of stories.



The logo is a statement, focused on the literal meaning of the word; close to love. The magic hands of the sisters that carry out the creation of each piece are represented in the brand icon. The rest of the system is intended to follow the products in the real world, adding a new digital universe to communicate all the beautiful things happening around this project.











