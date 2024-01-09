Adidas - Unofficial Sponsor of the MLB All-Star Game

Adidas - Dugout
Unofficial Sponsor of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Adidas made its mark at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, an event typically dominated by its biggest competitor. But this time, things were different - Adidas shone brightly, with the key players of the edition being sponsored by the brand - names like J.D. Martinez, Julio Rodriguez, Corey Seager, and Luis Robert Jr.
Wolfgang LA invited us to create powerful key visuals highlighting the skills and characteristics of these baseball stars to celebrate this achievement and their prominent role as the primary non-sponsors of the event. Inspired by Seattle's rich musical heritage, where the event occurred, we infused a touch of music festival vibes into the posters. This led to the concept of the "Adidas Summer Bash," a fictional event that allowed the brand to promote its athletes without directly mentioning the All-Star Game. This strategy not only captivated the audience but also solidified Adidas' position in the baseball realm.
Agency: Wolfgang LA — Client: Adidas Dugout — Campaign: Unofficial Sponsor of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Corey Seager - The All-Around Hitter
J.D. Martinez - Rocket Ball
Julio Rodrigues - J-Rod
Luis Robert Jr. - La Pantera
Headliner Poster - 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Assets
Social Media
Credits
Client: Adidas Dugout
Agency: Wolfgang LA
Campaign: Unofficial Sponsor of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Creative Director: Mike Van Linda, Maximiliano Chanan, Adam Stockton
Account Director: Tina Castro
Head of Planning: Leticia Alves
Planning: Beatriz Perrote
Head of Production: Laryssa Andrade
Producer: Felipe Ribs
Head of Art: Ícaro Yuji
Executive Account: Camila Holzmann
Illustrator Coordinator: Leo Soares
Illustrators: Victor Goularte, Igor Ras, Leonardo Soares, Fernando Molina, Peve Azevedo, Renato Munhoz
Animators: Ramona Krüger, Samuel Chuengue