Adidas - Unofficial Sponsor of the MLB All-Star Game

Adidas made its mark at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, an event typically dominated by its biggest competitor. But this time, things were different - Adidas shone brightly, with the key players of the edition being sponsored by the brand - names like J.D. Martinez, Julio Rodriguez, Corey Seager, and Luis Robert Jr.

Wolfgang LA invited us to create powerful key visuals highlighting the skills and characteristics of these baseball stars to celebrate this achievement and their prominent role as the primary non-sponsors of the event. Inspired by Seattle's rich musical heritage, where the event occurred, we infused a touch of music festival vibes into the posters. This led to the concept of the "Adidas Summer Bash," a fictional event that allowed the brand to promote its athletes without directly mentioning the All-Star Game. This strategy not only captivated the audience but also solidified Adidas' position in the baseball realm.









Agency: Wolfgang LA — Client: Adidas Dugout — Campaign: Unofficial Sponsor of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game







