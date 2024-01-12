Adaptable 2

Marco Segovia's profile

Marco Segovia
cinema4d art direction animation CGI 3D Cars Landscape adobe after effects Digital Art
ADAPTABLE II
In the sway of creation, arises a charming project, where wheels dance to the rhythm of nature, a sincere pact with the surroundings is woven, through means of transportation that transform in their essence.
Wheels that are more than mere witnesses of the journey, they are accomplices embracing the earth, and wind, adapting to the symphony of nature, humble, like mechanical leaves dancing to the beat of life.
They are not mere intruders in this vast landscape, but beings succumbing to the essence that surrounds them, a metamorphosis of ingenuity and harmony, where technology intertwines with Mother Earth.
Thanks for watching!
