











THOME Early anti-aging program

















The idea of the THOME project is to develop refillable skin care products for people who want to effectively take care of their skin on their own whenever they want. We wanted to create a product that would help you take care of your skin in the easiest way by gathering products in one tray. When THOME is not in use, it also serves as an object that becomes a point in the space. We wanted to create a product that was different from existing cosmetics by encouraging skin care behavior through a container design that had a presence in target’s daily life. d'ORIGIN designed the outer container, inner container, tray, brush, metal plate, chalet, and gua sha.





THOME 프로젝트는 원하는 시간에 피부관리를 스스로, 효과적으로 하고자 하는 사람들을 위해 리필이 가능한 피부관리 제품을 개발하자는 아이디어에서 시작되었습니다. 한 트레이 안에 제품들을 모아 놓고 가장 간편하게 피부관리를 할 수 있도록 돕는 제품을 만들고자 했습니다. THOME을 사용하지 않을 때에는 공간의 포인트가 되는 오브제 역할을 하기도 합니다. 타겟의 일상 속에서 존재감이 있는 용기 디자인을 통해 피부 관리 행동을 유도하는 등 기존의 화장품과는 결이 다른 제품을 만들고자 했습니다.

디오리진은 외용기, 내용기 그리고 트레이, 브러쉬, 메탈 플레이트, 샬레, 괄사 디자인을 진행했습니다.





















-

Client / Athome

Design / d'ORIGIN

Photography / Athome