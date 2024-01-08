THOME Early anti-aging program
The idea of the THOME project is to develop refillable skin care products for people who want to effectively take care of their skin on their own whenever they want. We wanted to create a product that would help you take care of your skin in the easiest way by gathering products in one tray. When THOME is not in use, it also serves as an object that becomes a point in the space. We wanted to create a product that was different from existing cosmetics by encouraging skin care behavior through a container design that had a presence in target’s daily life. d'ORIGIN designed the outer container, inner container, tray, brush, metal plate, chalet, and gua sha.
THOME 프로젝트는 원하는 시간에 피부관리를 스스로, 효과적으로 하고자 하는 사람들을 위해 리필이 가능한 피부관리 제품을 개발하자는 아이디어에서 시작되었습니다. 한 트레이 안에 제품들을 모아 놓고 가장 간편하게 피부관리를 할 수 있도록 돕는 제품을 만들고자 했습니다. THOME을 사용하지 않을 때에는 공간의 포인트가 되는 오브제 역할을 하기도 합니다. 타겟의 일상 속에서 존재감이 있는 용기 디자인을 통해 피부 관리 행동을 유도하는 등 기존의 화장품과는 결이 다른 제품을 만들고자 했습니다.
디오리진은 외용기, 내용기 그리고 트레이, 브러쉬, 메탈 플레이트, 샬레, 괄사 디자인을 진행했습니다.
Client / Athome
Design / d'ORIGIN
Photography / Athome
Date / 2023
Based on the idea that the basics are important for flawless and clean skin, we started with the hexahedron, the basic shape of all objects, to express the unique aesthetics of THOME. Unlike other peeling cosmetics on the market, the functional advantage of being able to be applied by layering without wiping is reflected in the container design by stacking rounded cubes with smooth surfaces of the same shape. To emphasize this design concept, the cap and body are aligned at the left end rather than the center.
군더더기 없이 깔끔한 피부를 위해서는 기초가 중요하다는 생각을 바탕으로, 모든 물체의 기본이 되는 도형인 육면체로 THOME만의 미학을 표현하였습니다. 시중의 다른 필링 화장품들과는 다르게 닦아내지 않고 레이어링 해서 바를 수 있다는 기능적 장점을 매끄러운 표면의
라운디드 큐브를 쌓아 올리는 방식으로 용기 디자인에 담아냈습니다.
이러한 디자인 컨셉을 강조하고자 캡과 바디를 중앙이 아닌 왼쪽 끝에 정렬하여 THOME만의 아이코닉 한 무드를 표현했습니다.
Provide new usabilities with ceramic tray and chalets
Products can be displayed and organized in order on a ceramic tray, providing a dermatological experience with just one tray.
You can use the product by pouring it into the ceramic chalet, and the sloping bottom makes it easy to control the amount of content.
도자기 트레이에 제품들을 순서대로 진열 및 정리할 수 있어 트레이 하나로 피부과에 간 듯한 경험을 제공합니다.
도자기 샬레에 제품을 덜어서 쓸 수 있으며, 바닥면이 경사져있어서 내용물 양을 조절하기 쉽습니다.
Smart Brush Set to lead hygienic use
The brush was designed to match the design mood of the container. It is a smart brush set that has a built-in magnet
at the end of the brush handle so that you can set up a brush on a dedicated metal plate and store it.
용기의 디자인 무드에 맞게 브러쉬를 디자인하였습니다. 브러쉬 손잡이 끝에 자석이 내장되어 있어,
전용 메탈 플레이트에 브러쉬를 세워서 보관할 수 있는 스마트 브러쉬 세트입니다.
Refill construction for sustainable use
THOME container can be used continuously by replacing the inner container and encourages a steady skin care habit. Additionally, when removing the refill container, the user can refill more conveniently through a hole in the bottom of the container.
THOME은 내용기를 교체하면서 지속적으로 사용할 수 있으며 스킨케어의 꾸준한 습관을 유도합니다. 제품의 리필 방식은 리필 용기 자체에 있는 구조와 외용기 아래 파츠의 구조가 결착되는 방식입니다. 또한 리필 용기를 뺄 때 외 용기 바닥에 뚫린 구멍을 통해 사용자가 편하게
리필할 수 있습니다.
Booyoung Buliding 203, 40, Baekjegobun-ro 41-gil,
Songpa-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 05623
+82.02.597.8936
Photo Credit by ATHOME
