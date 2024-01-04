Fashionbook Illustrations / Patterns & Fashioncollages

F A S H I O N B O O K I L L U S T R A T I O N S
Fashioncollages & Pattern work
Ink on paper
All illustrations and images & text on this site are the property of © Erica Davies © Nic&lou © Hodder Catalyst © Sarah Stark.
The use is accordingly prohibited. Any Use requires the written consent of the authors. © Erica Davies © Nic&lou © Hodder Catalyst © Sarah Stark © 2024
You are invited to follow my work on
INSTAGRAM
Thank you for watching
All illustrations and images & text on this site are the property of © Erica Davies © Nic&lou © Hodder Catalyst © Sarah Stark.
The use is accordingly prohibited. Any Use requires the written consent of the authors. © Erica Davies © Nic&lou © Hodder Catalyst © Sarah Stark © 2024