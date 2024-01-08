「TAILSHOOD」Pet Supplies Brand Design宠物用品品牌设计

TAILSHOOD, derived from TAILS + NEIGHBORHOOD, is a novel term representing a pet culture store that bridges the connection between humans and pets, aiming to create a 'PETS CULTURE SHOP' that fosters a unique culture between people and their pets through product curation. Collaborating with top-notch pet product design teams like TAILHIGH and SPUTNIK, TAILSHOOD continuously explores original pet design brands that resonate with our philosophy.

Starting from domestic and urban outdoor scenarios, we meticulously curate pet products, clothing, accessories, and offer customized services based on functionality, design, and quality. Our vision at TAILSHOOD is to propose a more comfortable lifestyle for pets. We maintain a unique perspective and judgment, remaining adaptable in any era, to perceive the current trends in pet and human lifestyles. Through physical spaces and community engagement, we connect with pet owners, offering a distinct pet culture and aesthetic lifestyle through a professional viewpoint.