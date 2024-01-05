Roma Jazz Festival 23

Roma Jazz Festival
2023 edition — Transition
Roma Jazz Festival is the most important jazz music event in Rome. At its 47th edition, it brings artists from all over the world, showcasing jazz in its most classical form to even electronic and experimental jazz.
The main visual is layered as well as jazz music itself: a plain typography lays under distorted shapes generated by the breaking down of the underlying letters. This is exactly what happens during a jazz group performance: the musicians start from a common melodic structure, just to create a more instinctive and personal rhythm.
Typeface: Alfredino Semirounded — Supernulla
Client: Roma Jazz Festival
Year: 2023
Transition was the main theme of RJF 2023. The aim of this year's festival was in fact to explore the different sub-generes born trough the long history of jazz.
Jazz changed many times, and also the campaign does: the word "transition" going out the upper and lower margins is a constant, and it suggests continuity and the possibility of scrolling up and down to see different contents. The main typography also always touches the margins to create an outward pushing force.