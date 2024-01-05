Studio Mistaker's profile

Roma Jazz Festival 23

Studio Mistaker
Behance.net
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity


Roma Jazz Festival
2023 edition — Transition

Roma Jazz Festival is the most important jazz music event in Rome. At its 47th edition, it brings artists from all over the world, showcasing jazz in its  most classical form to even electronic and experimental jazz. 

The main visual is layered as well as jazz music itself: a plain typography lays under distorted shapes generated by the breaking down of the underlying letters. This is exactly what happens during a jazz group performance: the musicians start from a common melodic structure, just to create a more instinctive and personal rhythm.



Typeface: Alfredino Semirounded — Supernulla
Client: Roma Jazz Festival
Year: 2023
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity


Transition

Transition was the main theme of RJF 2023. The aim of this year's festival was in fact to explore the different sub-generes born trough the long history of jazz. 

Jazz changed many times, and also the campaign does: the word "transition" going out the upper and lower margins is a constant, and it suggests continuity and the possibility of scrolling up and down to see different contents. The main typography also always touches the margins to create an outward pushing force.


jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
jazz music festival Music Festival visual identity Poster Design typography experimental poster brand identity
Roma Jazz Festival 23
Published:
Studio Mistaker's profile

Owner

Studio Mistaker's profile
Rome, Italy

Project Made For

user's profile
House of Mistakes

Roma Jazz Festival 23

Roma Jazz Festival is the most important jazz music event in Rome. At its 47th edition, it brings artists from all over the world, showcasing jaz Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields