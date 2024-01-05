Roma Jazz Festival 23









Roma Jazz Festival

2023 edition — Transition





Roma Jazz Festival is the most important jazz music event in Rome. At its 47th edition, it brings artists from all over the world, showcasing jazz in its most classical form to even electronic and experimental jazz.





The main visual is layered as well as jazz music itself: a plain typography lays under distorted shapes generated by the breaking down of the underlying letters. This is exactly what happens during a jazz group performance: the musicians start from a common melodic structure, just to create a more instinctive and personal rhythm.













Typeface: Alfredino Semirounded — Supernulla

Client: Roma Jazz Festival