Hancom Brand Identity





















Background





As a representative corporation in Korea providing diverse productivity services like Microsoft, Hancom has developed an electric document format, HWP, as a standard format optimized for Korea and constructed an electric document environment in Korea from the early 90s to today.





Recently, for about a decade, the subscription economy has become an essential business method for consumers in the contemporary productivity service market. Following the trend, Hancom has also tried to change how it provides its productivity services from B2B to B2C, as well as itself, into a user-friendly company. So, "The HANCOM" was newly launched as an integrated productivity services platform brand to meet B2C consumers' demands. SCHEME worked for the brand strategy and identity system of HANCOM in late 2022.



















