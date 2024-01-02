Chile, from Atacama to Patagonia

—

Chile is a country of contrasts. At 4,000km long, it covers a large part of Latin America. My 3-week trip to this magnificent country took me to completely different places. Nestling in the heart of the desert, the village of San Pedro de Atacama is a gateway to the desert and the Valley of the Moon. The Atacama desert is a thousand shades of orange from the outset. At sunrise, the Geysers del Tatio are yellow and a few hours later, it’s the turn of the Miscanti Lagoon to show us its most beautiful blues.





As I take the bus south, the landscape changes from sand to forest. Arriving in Puerto Varas, in the north of Patagonia, I discovered the Osorno volcano, covered in snow. In less than a day, I felt like I was visiting two different worlds! Then the island of Chiloé brought its marine and rainy charm. Blown by the Pacific winds, these hard, green landscapes are reminiscent of Ireland.



