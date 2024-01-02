Chile, from Atacama to Patagonia

— Chile is a country of contrasts. At 4,000km long, it covers a large part of Latin America. My 3-week trip to this magnificent country took me to completely different places. Nestling in the heart of the desert, the village of San Pedro de Atacama is a gateway to the desert and the Valley of the Moon. The Atacama desert is a thousand shades of orange from the outset. At sunrise, the Geysers del Tatio are yellow and a few hours later, it’s the turn of the Miscanti Lagoon to show us its most beautiful blues.
As I take the bus south, the landscape changes from sand to forest. Arriving in Puerto Varas, in the north of Patagonia, I discovered the Osorno volcano, covered in snow. In less than a day, I felt like I was visiting two different worlds! Then the island of Chiloé brought its marine and rainy charm. Blown by the Pacific winds, these hard, green landscapes are reminiscent of Ireland.
My final stop on this trip took me to the legendary Easter Island and its Moais. And my last surprise was the little wild horses galloping freely.