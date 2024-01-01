'SURFACE PLAY'
Classic icon must be distorted when they've got through all the journey of time and culture.
What I can do is that just assume the PAST filtered through these thick and blur lenses.
So, What I paint would not be the icon itself but the surface of lens of time, which might be just stretched, or by which the image could be deformed or vaguer.
'Portrait-X_01' Oil on linen 53x72.7cm
'Portrait-X_02' Oil on linen 60.6x80.3cm
'Portrait-X_04' Oil on linen 72.7x90.9cm
'The illusion_04' Oil on linen 53x72.7cm
'The illusion_03' Oil on linen 53x72.7cm
'The illusion_02' Oil on linen 45.5x60.6cm
'Portrait-X_18' Oil on linen 53x72.7cm
'Portrait-X_19' Oil on linen 53x72.7cm