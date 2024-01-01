Giang Giô's profile

|ILLUSTRATION| Thích Uống Rượu Mơ

The Lo Lo - Dân tộc Lô Lô (Hoa)
The Hmong - Dân tộc H'Mông (Hoa)
The Dao - Dân tộc Dao (Đỏ)
The Thai - Dân tộc Thái (Trắng)
The process and draft
The references
