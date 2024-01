Mikromusic

Vinyl Cover + CD Cover + Songbook









Discover the mystery and secret meanings hidden in the drawing and clap your hands for the power of femininity.





Uncover the vinyl designed for the album "Mikromusic z Górnej Połki", which was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Mikromusic band.



Sing all the songs from this album, recorded at the National Music Forum in Wroclaw, using the Mikromusic songbook.