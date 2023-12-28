Gustav Willeit's profile

VER+

Gustav Willeit
Behance.net

VER+

The images from Gustav Willeit's "VER+" series capture the essence of verticality through defined lines and precise orientation, conveying stability and grandeur. Each element, meticulously arranged, creates a narrative balance and a unique integration with the surrounding environment. Beyond depicting physical verticality, these artworks weave intertwined stories among their elements, evoking a profound sense of direction and conceptual depth.


Italy / Spain / Japan / Iceland / Sweden / Germany / Portugal / 



Thanks for watching!!
----------------------------
 -  INSTAGRAM  -

VER+
Published:
Gustav Willeit's profile

Owner

Gustav Willeit's profile
Corvara in Badia - Corvara, Italy

VER+

Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives