



VER+





The images from Gustav Willeit's "VER+" series capture the essence of verticality through defined lines and precise orientation, conveying stability and grandeur. Each element, meticulously arranged, creates a narrative balance and a unique integration with the surrounding environment. Beyond depicting physical verticality, these artworks weave intertwined stories among their elements, evoking a profound sense of direction and conceptual depth.









Italy / Spain / Japan / Iceland / Sweden / Germany / Portugal /











