Chera Cheramakara's profile

Freaky Land Vol.1

Chera Cheramakara
Behance.net
Freaky Land Vol.1
Welcome to my freaky world.
Character inspire : Disney/Looney Tunes
Design by Wildzfreak

Character design art digital illustration cartoon concept art Procreate artwork


THANKS FOR
WATCHING!

Check out more stuffs



Character design art digital illustration cartoon concept art Procreate artwork
Freaky Land Vol.1
Published:
Chera Cheramakara's profile

Owner

Chera Cheramakara's profile
Bangkok, Thailand

Freaky Land Vol.1

Published:

Creative Fields