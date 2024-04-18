Felipe Fiori's profileClaudio Araos Marincovic's profile

Facebook - Time to Cricket

We were very glad to have been part of the amazing Art & Design team of our good friends at BIEN for this spot that shows how Facebook helps Indians celebrate the Cricket World Cup 2023 as a community.


Directed by Bien
Client: Meta | Facebook
Agency: DEPT

Head Of Creative Growth: Sean Pryor
Creative Program Manager: Carlos Lema
Creative DirectorHung Le
Executive ProducerRicardo Roberts
Associate Creative Director: Carlos Alegria
Senior Producer: Nicole Beyer
Illustration and Design: Carlos Alegria, Marco Cheatham, Daniel Amdemichael, Sonia Claudia Alexandrino Gomes, Felipe Fiori, Claudio Araos, Pasquale Garibaldi
2D Animators & Compositors: Chris Saez, Magali Garcia, Sara Litzenberger
3D Animation: Andrea Gendusa
Cel Animation: Aly Tain, Anna Taberko, Juan Nadalino, Ale Imondi
Cel Clean-up: Echo Wilson, Brittany Penn, Sameera Joshi, Juliana Gorgati, Ally Schuman
Custom Music and Sound Design: John Poon
Recording Engineer: Stephen Koszler
Musicians: Anwar Khurshid on Sitar, Pankaj Mishra on Sarangi, Ravi Naimpally on Tabla and Percussion
Cultural Consultant: Kruthi Hindupur Vasanthamadhave


Design and Illustration for Facebook Time to Cricket. Cricket World Cup India 2023 spot by Dept + Bien.

