KBW Corp.
Korea Brazil to the World.
Is a vibrant and multifaceted company that stands out for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence in various areas. Founded with a vision to inspire the future and increase possibilities, KBW seeks to become a reference in several sectors.
Brand Identity and Visual Strategy - Lotipa / Studio. (@lotipastudio)
Director Creative / Designer - Antoniel Felainne (@felainnes)
Motion Designer - Dillan Motion (@dillan.motion)
KBW Sports
Nourishes the sporting world by connecting talented athletes to brilliant opportunities, driving sports marketing and providing exciting content for sports enthusiasts.
KBW News
Is a reliable source of real-time information, offering unbiased reporting and in-depth analysis to keep audiences well informed about global, sporting and entertainment events.
KBW Academy
Is dedicated to learning and personal development, focused essentially on exchanges, empowering individuals to achieve their educational and professional goals in Korea.
In all its sub-brands, KBW Corp strives to make a difference by promoting values of diversity, inclusion and social responsibility. With a firm commitment to the success of its customers, employees and partners, KBW Corp continues to be an inspiring force, shaping the future with innovation, passion and dedication.
