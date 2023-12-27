Bits to Brands
2023
Sala de aula. Mesa de conversa. Aquela carta que você lê enquanto aprecia um café quentinho. Uma biblioteca recheada de livros. Um universo inteirinho de referências. O que todas elas tem em comum é a relação direta com ambientes físicos, ocupados e vividos por pessoas reais, que os preenchem de vida e de histórias.
A Bits é um lugar. Feito de diferentes espaços, mas um lugar que a gente ocupa, diversifica e amplia… para sempre caber mais gente. Pessoas que aprendem, ensinam, dialogam, discordam. Pessoas que se identificam com a Bits, mas sobretudo umas com as outras. Por isso pertencem, evoluem e materializam suas ideias e projetos.
[EN]
Classroom. Conversation table. That letter you read while enjoying a hot coffee. A library full of books. An inner universe of references. What they all have in common is the direct relationship with physical environments, occupied and experienced by real people, who fill them with life and stories.
Bits is a place. Made of different spaces, but a place that we occupy, diversify and expand… to always fit more people.People who learn, teach, dialogue, disagree. People who identify with Bits, but mainly with each other. That's why they belong, evolve and materialize their ideas and projects.
Pessoas mais analíticas ou mais criativas, mais jovens ou mais experientes, com mais ou menos clareza do que querem fazer para o resto da vida, mas que fazem todos os dias uma marca acontecer e buscam se desenvolver no caminho. Essas são as pessoas por trás das marcas.
Na Bits to Brands elas se encontram e encontram a inspiração que não só é um respiro no dia-a-dia, como muitas vezes, o empurrãozinho que faltava.
Seja qual for o formato ou ambiente, a Bits entrega conteúdo e curadoria no equilíbrio ideal entre a leveza e a profundidade. Simples, didático e selecionado a partir de um olhar que une experiência prática e múltiplos interesses.
[EN]
People who are more analytical or more creative, younger or more experienced, with more or less clarity about what they want to do for the rest of their lives, but who make a brand happen every day and seek to develop along the way. These are the people behind the brands.
At Bits to Brands they meet and find inspiration that is not only a breath of fresh air in their day-to-day lives, but often the little push that was needed.
Whatever the format or environment, Bits delivers content and curation in the ideal balance between lightness and depth. Simple, didactic and selected from a perspective that combines practical experience and multiple interests.
Credits
Strategy: Beatriz Guarezi
Design: Gabriel M. Ramos
Illustration: Rafaela Pascotto