Minnesota State Flag & Seal Project

In 2023, Minnesota had a competition to have its flag and seal redesigned. I didn't design the winning flag, however I did have a flag make the top 10 finalists. I shared my entire process openly on both Instagram and LinkedIn. The result was over 1 million impressions and countless new connections. These are the options I designed.
