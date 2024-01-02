Stylepedia
Fashionary is dedicated to the design and production of resources tailored for professional fashion designers and fellow fashionistas. ‘Stylepedia’ serves as a comprehensive guide and encyclopedic reference of global styles and subcultures that have emerged over the past century.
As a tribute to the importance of style, the cover design of Stylepedia has been thoughtfully crafted to embody the idea ‘style out of the box’. The design showcases a debossed rectangle, overlaid with a subtly distorted white rectangle, serving as a visual metaphor that symbolizes the concept of thinking outside the box when it comes to style.
To further underscore the concept of style, the book is set in a vibrant shade of blue, complemented by a striking green edge colour. This green edge colour forms a contrast with the blue, lending an aesthetically pleasing style to the book. The spine of the book features slanted typography for the book’s information, an unconventional design choice that adds a dynamic visual element. This makes the book stand out on a bookshelf and subtly alludes to the book’s theme of exploring styles that are unconventional.
Within the book, readers are invited to delve into narratives of 100 years of fashion styles and subcultures evolution, which are enriched with over 1200 illustrations. The layout is designed to process a high volume of information, transforming it into an effortless reading experience with a smooth flow of information to ensure Stylepedia aligns with aesthetic appeal while maintaining functionality.
