To further underscore the concept of style, the book is set in a vibrant shade of blue, complemented by a striking green edge colour. This green edge colour forms a contrast with the blue, lending an aesthetically pleasing style to the book. The spine of the book features slanted typography for the book’s information, an unconventional design choice that adds a dynamic visual element. This makes the book stand out on a bookshelf and subtly alludes to the book’s theme of exploring styles that are unconventional.



Within the book, readers are invited to delve into narratives of 100 years of fashion styles and subcultures evolution, which are enriched with over 1200 illustrations. The layout is designed to process a high volume of information, transforming it into an effortless reading experience with a smooth flow of information to ensure Stylepedia aligns with aesthetic appeal while maintaining functionality.



