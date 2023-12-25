Cheng Peng 彭卡爆's profile

Client : UNIQLO（Global）
Project : Global Event Series of Art + Tennis + Culture For the Next Generation
I am honored to have been invited by UNIQLO to create the main visual for the UNIQLO AROUND THE WORLD WITH ROGER FEDERER. I combined fresh colors and vibrant styles to express the theme 「Art + Tennis + Culture For the Next Generation」.

优衣库携手罗杰·费德勒，邂逅艺术，网球和文化，很荣幸受邀参加此项目并为此创作主视觉，我用鲜明的颜色和活力的造型突出活动的主题 —「助力培养中国在艺术/网球/文化领域的新生代」。




